Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.92

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.92 and traded as low as $22.99. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 11,660 shares trading hands.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $287.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.69 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 33.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

