Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Stock Price Up 50%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 417,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 90,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

