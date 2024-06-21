Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.15. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 27,004 shares.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.
