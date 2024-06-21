EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 499,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,206,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $19,686,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

