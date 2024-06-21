Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

B has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,351 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,823 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.