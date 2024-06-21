Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

