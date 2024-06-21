Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.65

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $12.53. Escalade shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 13,082 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Escalade Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Escalade in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the first quarter worth about $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 30.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

