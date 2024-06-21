Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145.41 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $23.84 or 0.00037422 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $145.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,734.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.78 or 0.00615000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00114690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00263039 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00069114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,609,448 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.