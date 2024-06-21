Evercore ISI Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,278.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,105.88.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,008.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,892.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2,850.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AutoZone by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

