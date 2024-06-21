Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.72 and last traded at $109.38. 17,762,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 15,136,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $440.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.