FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.400 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $408.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.45. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

