Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.92

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as low as $21.83. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 34,139 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMAO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Hovde Group started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 144,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 248,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

