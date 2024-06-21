Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $440.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

