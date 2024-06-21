FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $252.52 on Tuesday. FedEx has a one year low of $223.24 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FedEx by 45.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.