Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,618,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,601.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $177.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

