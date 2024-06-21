Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $172.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

