Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.25

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.25 and traded as low as $45.34. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 6,773 shares traded.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $258.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,923,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

