Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29. 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 8.47% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

