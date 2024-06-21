Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

