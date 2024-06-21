Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.05 and traded as low as C$6.74. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 102,744 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSZ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.76%.

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

