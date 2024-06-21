Financial Analysis: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.15 billion 7.62 $552.81 million $4.77 29.39 Whitestone REIT $149.51 million 4.46 $19.18 million $0.48 27.79

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 123.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.92% 8.90% 4.90% Whitestone REIT 16.64% 5.77% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 2 9 5 0 2.19 Whitestone REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $141.97, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Whitestone REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 102,662 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

