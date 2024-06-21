Financial Comparison: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 5.74% -53.05% 4.72% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.62 $76.60 million $1.18 28.42 Falcon’s Beyond Global $18.24 million 90.63 -$47.60 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales. It also develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail; and engages in animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, and gaming, as well as ride and technology sales. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates resort hotels, theme parks, attractions, retail, dining, and location-based entertainment venues; and operates an online gift shop. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

