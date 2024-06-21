Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Shares Down 0.8%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.18 and last traded at 1.19. 19,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 127,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.20.

The firm has a market cap of $170.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 1.17 and a 200-day moving average of 1.12.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Fireweed Metals news, Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of Fireweed Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total transaction of 47,200.00. In other Fireweed Metals news, Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of Fireweed Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total transaction of 47,200.00. Also, Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of Fireweed Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 45,546.40. Company insiders own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

