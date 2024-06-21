Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Shares Down 0.8%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.18 and last traded at 1.19. 19,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 127,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.20.
Fireweed Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $170.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 1.17 and a 200-day moving average of 1.12.
Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Fireweed Metals
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fireweed Metals
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.