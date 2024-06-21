First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.