First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 3,830 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 262.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 11.84% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

