First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $82.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $399.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

