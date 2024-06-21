First United Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.
First United has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. First United has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First United to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.
First United Price Performance
FUNC opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First United has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on First United
About First United
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First United
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.