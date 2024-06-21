First United Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Get First United alerts:

First United has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. First United has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First United to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

First United Price Performance

FUNC opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First United has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on First United

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.