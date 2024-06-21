Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ESS opened at $280.08 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $284.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.