Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FormFactor worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 368.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 92,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in FormFactor by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,776,179.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,023,154 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $57.66 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

