FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 1,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

