Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 11,973 shares trading hands.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.