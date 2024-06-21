Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.52

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.52 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 89.90 ($1.14). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.14), with a volume of 643,318 shares traded.
Foresight Solar Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £517.74 million, a PE ratio of -4,520.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 121.68.
Foresight Solar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is -40,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foresight Solar
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Gilead Sciences Stock Surges on HIV Treatment Trial Success
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.