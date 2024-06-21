Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.52

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.52 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 89.90 ($1.14). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.14), with a volume of 643,318 shares traded.

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £517.74 million, a PE ratio of -4,520.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 121.68.

Foresight Solar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is -40,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Foresight Solar

In other Foresight Solar news, insider Alex Ohlsson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($110,546.38). In related news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 11,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,025.01 ($12,738.26). Also, insider Alex Ohlsson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($110,546.38). 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

