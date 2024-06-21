Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.50

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 88632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.28. The company has a market cap of £195.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,035.71 and a beta of 0.01.

Foresight VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

