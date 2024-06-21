Foster Group Inc. Acquires 18,699 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,301,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.