Foster Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Trading Up 0.8 %
Workiva stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $69.46 and a one year high of $116.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on Workiva
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.