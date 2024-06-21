Foster Group Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,793,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.77 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $355.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

