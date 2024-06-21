Foster Group Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ASML by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in ASML by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,050.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $952.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.02.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

