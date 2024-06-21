Foster Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $353.57 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.