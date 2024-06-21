Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $31,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 3,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

