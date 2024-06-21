Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $538.37

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 538.37 ($6.84) and traded as high as GBX 571.50 ($7.26). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 565 ($7.18), with a volume of 1,194,859 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRES shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.01) to GBX 615 ($7.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.10) to GBX 570 ($7.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.53) to GBX 800 ($10.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
