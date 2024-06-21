Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Trading Down 1.4%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 237,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 278,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fury Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

