FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Campbell Soup Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

