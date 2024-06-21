FY2024 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AEM)

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $41,610,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

