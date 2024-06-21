FY2025 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Increased by Analyst

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million.

MTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.57.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY opened at C$43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.92. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$43.34 and a 1-year high of C$68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

