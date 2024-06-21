GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Stock Up 3.1 %

GameStop stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.41 and a beta of -0.27. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $346,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 659.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in GameStop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

