GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

