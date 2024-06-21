Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $11.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

GATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 2.16. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $17,397,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,027,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 298,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

