GATX (NYSE:GATX) vs. Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Head-To-Head Survey

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of GATX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of GATX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 17.64% 11.29% 2.29% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 2 1 0 2.33 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GATX and Proficient Auto Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

GATX presently has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than GATX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GATX and Proficient Auto Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.41 billion 3.33 $259.20 million $7.02 18.81 Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

GATX beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 148,500 railcars; 493 four-axle and 30 six-axle locomotives; 399 aircraft spare engines; and 23,931 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

