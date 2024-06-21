GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $317.32

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.32 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 353.60 ($4.49). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 348.80 ($4.43), with a volume of 480,072 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.02) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £866.92 million, a P/E ratio of -500.28, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -579.71%.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

