Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

